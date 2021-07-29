The actress was seen wearing an animal print co-ord in which she looked absolutely stunning. To bring more fun to her outfit, Nora accessorised it with earrings by Misho Designs whereas the outfit was from the label, Jenn. Well, talking about the price of the outfit, her co-ord set costs less than Rs 6,000.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: The Pride of India actor and dancer Nora Fatehi has always enthralled her fans with her sensuous dance moves. However, it's not just her dance moves that grab the eyeballs but she also captivates her fans with her beautiful pictures on social media. On Thursday, Nora took to her Instagram account where she posted a bunch of pictures from her holiday in Morocco.

The actress was seen wearing an animal print co-ord in which she looked absolutely stunning. To bring more fun to her outfit, Nora accessorised it with earrings by Misho Designs whereas the outfit was from the label, Jenn. Well, talking about the price of the outfit, her co-ord set costs less than Rs 6,000.

Meanwhile, Nora celebrated her 30 million-strong fan following on her Instagram. While posting the picture, she wrote the caption as "30 million. We on fiyaaa. Locomotion, we causing a commotion. Love you guys. Let's gooooo." As soon as the actress posted the picture, her fans flooded her comment section with fire as well as heart emojis.

Nora gained a lot of fame after she performed the song Dilbar from the film Satyameva Jayate. The song track hit a million views on YouTube. The actress is well known for her special dance performances in the films such as Rocky Handsome, Satyameva Jayate, Stree, Street Dancer 3D, and Marjaavaan.

On the other hand, the actress has also participated in reality shows which include Bigg Boss 9 and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 9. It is also believed that Nora will also be a part of Satyameva Jayate 2, starring John Abraham and Divya Khosla Kumar.

Meanwhile, the actress will also appear in Bhuj: The Pride Of India with Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt, and Sonakshi Sinha in prominent roles.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen