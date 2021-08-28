Moroccan beauty Nora Fatehi is one such actress who knows how to make heads flip in any attire, whether it's saree, dresses or beachwear.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Moroccan beauty Nora Fatehi is one such actress who knows how to make heads flip in any attire, whether it's saree, dresses or beachwear. The Bollywood actress keeps dropping alluring pics on her social media, making her fans' hearts skip a beat. This time, Street Dance 3D actress has chosen a Valenti houndstooth chequered co-ord set with a matching jacket.

She paired her co-ord set with golden jewellery and black strap heels. She kept her makeup natural with red lips and let her hair tousled hair loose. Taking to Instagram, she posted the pics, and captioned it as, "We all been playing those mind games forever…So keep on playing those mind games together…"

Well, this is isn't the first time she rocked the co-ord set. Earlier, she stunned her fans in a bold androgynous look donning a Naeem Khan pantsuit and black bustier by Pilar de Campo. Unlike other looks, she looked fresh, as if, coming straight out of the shower.

Even when it comes to jackets, she has an amazing fashion sense. In a recent photoshoot, she is seen donning a chocolate brown two-piece set paired with a zip-up corset. She captioned the post as, "U know ur that bitch when u cause all this conversation…always stay gracious, Best revenge is ur paper.."

Nora has her way of slaying every attire, and this makes everyone fall for her even more.

On the work front, Nora was recently seen in Ajay Devgn-starrer Bhuj: The Pride of India. The film received a mixed response, but everyone was stunned by Nora's acting skills. The film is streaming on Disney+Hotstar. Next, she will be seen in John Abraham's Satyameva Jayate 2, making a special appearance.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv