New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Dancer-actress Nora Fatehi leaves no stones unturned when it comes to enthralling her fans. The actress rules millions of hearts and creates magic on fans. The actress always impresses her fans with her killer dance moves as well as her fashion choices. Recently, Nora shared a bunch of pictures on her social media, and oh boy! the actress looked like a dream.

Taking to Instagram on Thursday, Nora posted pictures in a shimmery bodycon long dress. The actress is fond of colour white and looked absolutely gorgeous like a diva in the picture.

Sharing the pictures, the diva wrote, "I know they sleepin' on me, bitches got epilepsy" and dropped an evil eye emoji in the caption.

Take a look at Nora's pictures here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nora Fatehi (@norafatehi)

As soon as the pictures went online, fans spammed the comment section with fire and heart emojis. While one wrote, 'stunning', another commented 'gorgeous'. Apart from fans, Nargis Fakhri also commented on Nora's pictures. Taking to the comment section, Nargis wrote, 'wow beautiful' and dropped fire emoji.

Nora's love for white colour is evident. The actress one day ago shared pictures in a white feather dress that had a plunging neckline. The actress looked drop-dead gorgeous in the pictures.

Sharing the pictures, the actress wrote, "You see me shining, you pissed I think my haters just really be wanting a kiss [mwah They know I'd body you, sis…" and dropped an evil eye emoji along with the caption.

Check the post here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nora Fatehi (@norafatehi)

Recently, Nora celebrated the auspicious occasion of Eid. The actress treated her fans with gorgeous pictures. The Dilbar Girl was seen wearing a pastel green Kurti and sharara set for the Eid celebrations. She captioned the post, 'Eid Mubarak', and dropped a heart and moon emoji.

Take a look at pictures shared by Nora here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nora Fatehi (@norafatehi)

Meanwhile, on Nora's work front, the actress is currently a judge on dance reality show -- Dance Deewane Juniors.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen