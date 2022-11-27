  • News
Nora Fatehi Hints At Pain Of Betrayal On The Sets Of 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa' 10; Burst Into Tears

Nora Fatehi cried watching a performance on 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa' 10, recalled her time being heartbroken and betrayed in her past relationship

By Piyali Bhadra
Sun, 27 Nov 2022 05:15 PM IST
Minute Read
Image Credits:@norafatehi/Instagram

Nora Fatehi has established herself as an exceptional dancer in the Bollywood industry giving back-to-back song hits over the years. The dancer and actress are currently seen judging the dance reality show 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa' 10.

As the grand finale of the show is making a brew, the top six contestants of the show including Rubina Dilaik, Gashmeer Mahajani, Nishant Bhat, Gunjan Sinha, Sriti Jha, and Faisal Shaikh have given their last performances on the show leaving the audience and judges stunned.

However, Nora Fatehi soon was seen shedding tears after the performance of Sriti Jha, where she performed an act on Nora Fatehi and Vicky Kaushal starrer song 'Bada Pachtaoge' with her choreographer Vivek Chachere. The actress felt overwhelmed for a moment as Sriti chose her song, however later on was not able to carry her emotion anymore, and the actress burst into tears on the show.

Nora Fatehi is never seen talking about her personal life on screen, however, on this occasion, the actress was indeed touched by Sriti Jha's performance and recalled her past relationship in which she was betrayed and was left heartbroken.

Applauding Sriti Jha for her beautiful performance Nora Fatehi quoted, "This may not have been your best performance dance-wise, but it touched my heart and emotions were on point." The actress further stated, "I was going through a personal situation at that time and I could relate to the emotions while shooting. I would just carry all my emotions to the set."

 
 
 
Although Sriti Jha's and Faisal Shaikh's performances did not carry full marks from the judges, they did mean a lot to Nora Fatehi's heart. For the unversed, during the shooting of the song 'Bada Pachtaoge', Nora Fatehi was rumored to be dating Angad Bedi. As the song revolved around the betrayal of love, the actress quoted the moment to be crucially relatable.

On the other hand, Angad Bedi went ahead and married actress Neha Dhupia. The couple also has two kids.

