Nora Fatehi Files Defamation Suit Against Jacqueline Fernandes In Rs 200 Cr Money Laundering Case

Actress Nora Fatehi on Monday filed a defamation case against Jacqueline Fernandes and numerous media organisations for unjustly involving her name in the Rs 200 crore extortion case involving swindler Sukesh Chandrashekhar.

According to Fatehi, she had no personal dealings with Chandrashekhar and was only familiar with him through his wife Lena Maria Paul. She has repudiated any allegations of her having accepted presents from Chandrashekhar, and stated that the media's judgement is ruining her name.

"Jacqueline Fernandes sought to criminally defame the complainant in order to destroy her career to further her own interests, since they are both working in the same industry and have similar backgrounds, amongst other reasons," Fatehi said in her plea.

Nora Fatehi and Jacqueline Fernandes are being investigated by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). Both the actors have been charged with accepting lavish gifts from the conman Chandrashekhar, who is currently in jail.