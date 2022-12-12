Nora Fatehi Feels Insulted After Malaika Arora Calls Her 'Blow Hot Blow Cold' Kind Of Person On Her Show; Watch Viral Clip

A fresh promo of Moving In With Malaika's upcoming week's episode is out. The new promo shows Malaika Arora talking to filmmaker Karan Johar and actor-dancer Nora Fatehi. It begins with Karan quizzing Malaika in his Koffee With Karan mannerism, despite Malaika declining to respond.

"How does it feel when your a** is such a big topic of discussion? Currently who's on your thirst trap? When are you getting married?" Karan asked Malaika. She refused to answer and jokingly told him to leave. "This is my couch, this is not even your couch," she tells him.

Watch the promo here:

She later meets Nora for a brain-storming session. While talking about her opinion of Nora, she said, "I worked with her a few times. She seemed like the type of person who could blow hot and blow cold."

Choreographer Terence Lewis, who was also present at the meeting, proposed that they perform the Chaiyaa Chaiyaa number from Dil Se. However, Nora who seemed distressed said, "I too have worth." She then stood up and walked away as Terence shouted her name.

However, netizens feel the scene was "too fake and scripted". "But don't show us scripted stuff. Keep it real! Anyways two Beautiful and Hot women can NVR be on good terms. The Jealousy factor will always be there," wrote one person. "Achi overacting hai," remarked another. "Looking so scripted and fake," added a third person.

The show Moving In With Malaika's first episode released last week on Disney+ Hotstar. In the first episode, Malaika is seen discussing with director Farah Khan her recent accident, her divorce with ex-husband Arbaaz Khan and her love affair with actor Arjun Kapoor. Additionally, she also tried her hand at stand-up comedy and made some jokes on herself and her sibling, Amrita Arora.

Talking to Mid-day about the show, Malaika said, "I want the show to be aspirational. It's not cheap feeding fodder, and is not gossipy. I just wanted to talk about things we haven't been able to talk about. People perceive me to be a diva, but there is a side to me that's chill."