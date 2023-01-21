Nora Fatehi's Defamation Suit Against Jacqueline Fernandez To Be Heard On March 25 This Year

Jacqueline Fernandez and Nora Fatehi have indulged in a legal battle after the former filed the defamation case against the 'Cirkus' actor for 'unfairly dragging' her name in Sukesh Chandrasekhar's money laundering case. Now, the court has listed the hearing on the defamation case.

According to the news agency ANI, The Patiala House Court of Delhi has listed the hearing of the defamation case filed by Nora for March 25, 2023.

In a defamation suit filed by advocate Vikram Chauhan, Nora Fatehi alleged that she has a ‘“pristine reputation apart from a rapidly progressing career which has quite obviously threatened her rivals who are unable to compete with her on fair footing.”

She further stated in the complaint, "It has started to become evident that the aforementioned rivals being unable to compete with the complainant fairly in the industry have started to try and tarnish her reputation which would cause her loss of work and hence would open up greener pastures for her rivals in the industry."

“It is also pertinent to submit here that the reputation of any person in the Film Industry is an asset and any denting in the same would cause huge and irreparable damage to their career,” the complaint by Nora Fatehi further added.

To this Jacqueline Fernandez's lawyer said that the actress is ready to fight if she gets dragged to court.

"That is very unfortunate... Jacqueline has the utmost respect for Nora. If Jacqueline is dragged to...court, we're ready to fight it aggressively in the court," Jacqueline's lawyer was quoted as saying by Hindustan Times.

Nora Fatehi reportedly claimed that she had no clue about the conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar and never met him. Meanwhile, Jacqueline told ED in her testimony that Sukesh misled her and ruined her career and posed as an important official from Home Ministry.