Nora Fatehi was last seen in the song Chhor Denge that has so far crossed 16 crore views, at the time of writing this article. See Pics Inside.

New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: The Morrocan beauty, Nora Fatehi has clocked 1 billion views on YouTube for her song Dilbar. Well, we all know that Nora's song created a massive buzz when it was released, and it still manages to be on netizen's party playlist. Now, let us tell you that Nora has become the first African-Arab woman to hit 1 billion views for a YouTube song. We know, this news surely calls for a party, and Nora is doing the same in style. The Chhor Denge actress celebrated the milestone at T-Series' office in Mumbai.

The Dilbar girl has added another feather in her cap, and now she is surely in the party mood. She arrived at the T-Series office in a floral midi dress and was looking beautiful in it. She accessorized her look with a white sling bag and beige conical heels. She was looking gorgeous as ever in that dress, and she kept her makeup minimal yet subtle.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jagran English (@jagranenglishnews)

In the pictures, she was also seen grooving on her song and was posing with the T-Series team. Nora also shared a few pictures on her Instagram.

Taking to the photo-sharing platform, she shared several photos from the celebration, and she added a caption to it, that read, "What an AMAZING SURPRISE flash mob THANK u guys for planning this😍 🤩Today history is made as im officially the first African arab female artist to hit 1 billion on youtube #dilbar ! And I couldn’t do it without ur unconditional love and support! Im forever forever GRATEFUL and GREATLY HUMBLED.. more to come."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nora Fatehi (@norafatehi)

As soon as she shared the post, fans started pouring in the congratulatory messages. One of the users wrote, "wow mam congratulations."

Another wrote, "wow queen you deserve it.."

Nora was last seen in the song Chhor Denge that has so far crossed 16 crore views, at the time of writing this article. The actress has also worked in films like Street Dancer 3D, and she shot to fame with her stint in Bigg Boss season 9.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma