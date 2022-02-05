New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Nora Fatehi, aka Saki Saki or Dilbar girl, has won millions of hearts with her sexy dance moves. The Canadian beauty made her Bollywood debut with the film Roar: Tigers of the Sundarbans. However, she gained popularity in Telugu cinema by doing item numbers in films like Temper, Baahubali: The Beginning and Kick 2. In the Hindi industry, it was only after Bigg Boss 9 she gained fame, and ever since then, there is no looking back for the actress.

Now, she is one of the most popular celebrities who always manages to make heads turn with her stunning appearance. An avid social media user, Nora never disappoints her followers and keeps them on their toes by giving a glimpse of her personal life.

As the actress is going to turn a year older, here we have brought you some breathtaking pics of Nora Fatehi, which will make you scream for 'Oh so hot'. Check out below:

Nora Fatehi also holds a record on YouTube after a song Dilbar from the film Satyameva Jayate, featuring her crossed 20 million views on YouTube in the first 24 hours of its release. It made it the first Hindi song to have garnered such numbers in India. Not just this, in 2019, she collaborated with Tanzanian musician and songwriter Rayvanny to release her first international English debut song Pepeta.

On the work front, she was last seen in John Abraham's Satyameva Jayate 2 for a special appearance in the song, Kusu Kusu. Next, she will be seen shaking her legs on the song Manike Mage Hithe in the film Thank God, starring Ajay Devgn, Sidharth Malhotra and Rakul Preet Singh in the lead roles.

