Nora Fatehi, Aryan Khan Spark Dating Rumours After Fans Spot Them In Viral New Year Bash Pics

The upside of being famous is that you remain in the spotlight and wherever you go, your popularity and the fanfare will follow. Nevertheless, the downside of being renowned is that people can go to great lengths to discover information about your private life, as seen recently with Shah Rukh Khan's son, Aryan Khan.

It is perfectly reasonable for a fan to be curious about a famous person's private affairs. But occasionally, the urge to make guesses and draw conclusions can become so overwhelming that it takes priority over facts.

Recently, there was speculation that Bollywood actress and singer Nora Fatehi was perhaps in a relationship with SRK's son, Aryan Khan. This was sparked by two photographs that had gone viral online; one of a fan posing with Nora and another of a fan with Aryan Khan in the same location.

As soon as the pictures hit the internet, fans began commenting on Reddit, "I want this to happen just to see Ananya get mad LOL. If it’s true, then I don't see the big deal. It's only a 5 year age gap and Aryan is in his mid-20s."

Another one wrote, "Also, Nora follows aryan and aryan follows her back. She doesn't follow suhana though. Aryan was rumored to be dating Riaa Mehta and she follows him and the dyavol workshop page too. He follows riaa too."

However, as some people remarked that having photographs taken together does not necessarily mean secretly dating, one comment read, "Bro, getting pictures clicked together doesn't mean they are a thing. Grow up! And if you love making these theories then why are you so exclusive? Try to be inclusive and put a post when you spot two girls together."

It is yet to be confirmed if the gossip about their relationship is true. Nevertheless, netizens are lauding Aryan for having 'good taste' in women.