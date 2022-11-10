FIFA World Cup 2022: Nora Fatehi And Nicki Minaj To Perform Anthem ‘Light The Sky’ At Opening Ceremony

BOLLYWOOD actress and dancer Nora Fatehi is all set for her first international collaboration as she will be seen singing alongside rapper-singer Nicky Minaj for the FIFA World Cup 2022. The anthem ‘Light the sky’ is set to be the official commencing song of FIFA World Cup 2022.

Nora Fatehi enjoys a massive fan following where she continues to elevate her game with high-rise projects adding successful feathers to her cap. This international collaboration marks her debut at the FIFA World Cup where she will be added to the list of globally renowned celebrities performing at the football league including singers Shakira and Jennifer Lopez.

Alongside Nora Fatehi, England’s Dua Lipa, Brazilian singer Shakira, Nicki Minaj, and the members of the popular K-pop group BTS are also expected to rock at the opening ceremony of the FIFA World Cup 2022.

Starting in less than two weeks in Qatar, the opening ceremony will commence at the Al-Bayt Stadium, Al Khor. Canadian-born Bollywood star Nora Fatehi will represent India on an international platform making her the only Indian actor to make the mark.

The detailed list of the performers for the event is still under the desk, however, the event will take place ahead of the opening fixture between the hosts of Qatar and Ecuador in the Group A category.

Representing India on an international platform, Nora Fatehi is expected to sing in Hindi language, where the anthem ‘Light the sky’ is already produced by Moroccan singer RedOne, who has earlier collaborated with Brazilian singer Shakira for ‘La la la’ and ‘Waka Waka.’

Meanwhile, on the work front, Nora Fatehi is expected to be seen in an upcoming venture titled ‘100%’ opposite John Abrahan and Ritesh Deshmukh. The film will also star Punjabi actress and Bigg Boss famed Shehnaz Gill.