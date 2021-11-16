New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Nora Fatehi is loved by one and all, all thanks to her exceptional dancing skills. The actress who shot to fame with Bigg Boss 9 has been featuring in dance numbers one after the other. And recently, she came with yet another dhamakedar track titled Kusu Kusu from Satyamev Jayate 2.

Nora looked smoking hot in the song while performing her signature steps involving pelvic thrusts and belly dancing. But all was not well while filming the song as she almost got choked on the sets of the film while she was shooting for Kusu Kusu. Yes, recently Nora described the incident calling it her 'worst' experience when her costume got entangled in her neck while dancing.

The second look of the song, features Nora in a veil cape attached to her bodysuit and that cape was tied to her necklace which almost choked her and even left bruise marks there.

Talking about it, Nora said, "On sets we often have minor incidents like scraping of knees, bleeding of feet, or something like that, but this definitely has been my worst experience on set. The necklace was extremely tight around my neck because of the weight of the cape and since I was constantly moving, it kept brushing more leaving really horrifying marks at the end of the shoot."



She further added, "It almost felt like someone has tied a rope around my neck and dragged me across the floor, but because we had limited time for the shoot, I continued to film the song and only took a break after we completed the sequence."



On the other hand, talking about 'Satyamev Jayate 2', the film has been directed by Milan Milap Zaveri and will release on November 25. It is the sequel of 2018 action film titled Satyamev Jayate which also starred John Abraham.

With IANS inputs.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal