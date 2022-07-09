'Nobody Talks About Besharam': Ranbir Kapoor Pokes Fun At His Films, Marriage Ceremony With Alia

Ranbir Kapoor has left no stones unturned to promote his upcoming movie 'Shamshera'. From meeting his fans to going on reality shows, the star cast of Shamshera is heavily promoting their film. Now, Ranbir and the production house YRF took promotions to another level with this hilarious video in which Ranbir can be seen roasting himself. The video is titled 'The Other Kapur Show’ and we can see the two versions of Ranbir Kapoor.

Sharing the video, the official Instagram account of YRF wrote, "Double the role, double the fun! This time it's Ranbir vs... RANBIR on The Other Kapur Show. Watch the clash of the season here. Shamshera releasing in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu. Celebrate #Shamshera with #YRF50 only at a theatre near you on 22nd July."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yash Raj Films (@yrf)

The video starts with Ranbir introducing himself as the host 'Ranbir Kapur' with 'U'. Ranbir Kapoor with double 'o' joins him as a guest star. Then he calls Shamshera 'Shershah' and Ranbir 'Ranveer' on purpose.

Kapur then starts roasting Kapoor and asks how it feels to disappoint the Kapoor legacy. Kapur says that he has a problem with the last name 'Kapoor'. Then, he also roasts Ranbir's films and his character and says, "Nobody talks about Besharam-the movie". He also makes fun of Jagga Jaasos and Rocket Singh as the movies did not work out at the box office.

Then, Kapur pokes fun at his marriage to actress Alia Bhatt. He says, "Alia ne pehle Kalank ki, phir Sadak 2 , phir aapse shaadi. Aapko kya lagta hai unka bad luck kab khatam hoga? (Alia did Kalank, Sadak 2 and then married you. When do you think her bad luck will end?)"

Shamshera is set in the 1870s under British Colonisation. Ranbir Kapoor's character is a dacoit, who loots people during weddings and festivals. Vaani Kapoor plays the role of a dancer and Ranbir Kapoor's love interest. Sanjay Dutt is an antagonist in the film, who works for British officers. Take a look at Shamshera's trailer.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yash Raj Films (@yrf)

Shamshera will hit the theatres on July 22, 2022, and will be available in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. It is directed by Karan Malhotra and also stars Sanjay Dutt, Vaani Kapoor, Ronit Bose Roy and Saurabh Shukla.