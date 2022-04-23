New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bollywood actor Sonu Sood gained a lot of name and fame during the pandemic. The actor turned out to be a messiah for people during the time of the Covid-19 crisis. Sonu helped thousands of migrant families by arranging safe road travel to their native places. In a recent interview with a news portal, the actor opened up that because of the effect of his messiah image, ‘nobody is offering him anything negative anymore’. For the unversed, the actor is predominantly known for villainous on-screen performances.

During an interview with Indian Express, the Dabangg actor was asked if his 'messiah' image has created an impact on the kind of role he used to get in the movies.

“Who wants to see a real-life hero play villain?” With a laugh, he added, “Nobody is offering me anything negative anymore. Even the parts that I did before the pandemic, it’s been changed. The whole script is being altered to put my part in good light. I think it’s a whole new inning for me and I pray it goes well,” Sonu was quoted as saying by Indian Express.

During the pandemic crisis, several people who were migrating from one place to another approached Sonu Sood through social media. And recently, a bizarre question related to Sonu Sood created abuzz on the internet, when a user tweeted if he could deliver chilled beer.

When Sonu was asked about how he responds to these weird questions, he said, “That I have been dealing with for two years. Sometimes people want me to get them daaru ka theka (alcohol shop), someone wants to meet their wives, and some even want them sent back to their maternal homes. I think that’s the magic of social media where one can open up their heart to me as if I am someone close to them,” he added with a smile.

For the uninitiated, Sonu Sood is the host of MTV Roadies launched earlier this week. The show is shot in South Africa and has garnered massive appreciation.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen