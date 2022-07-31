'Nobody Hear Real Victims' Chris Rock Reacts Over Oscar 2022 Slap Incident

Oscar 2022 made headlines for many reasons but what made a controversy was Best Actor winner Will Smith slapping host Chris Rock over a joke on his wife. The incident stirred up a row and led Will Smith to issue a public apology to Rock. Now, Rock has made a joke about the "slap heard around the world," incident on his recent comedy show.

Rock's show took place at the Fox Theatre in Atlanta, according to Deadline.

Rock shared that "Everybody is trying to be an f--ing victim." "If everybody claims to be a victim, then nobody will hear the real victims. Even me getting smacked by Suge Smith ... I went to work the next day, I got kids." Just for reference, the "Suge Smith" quip is about Suge Knight, the founder and former CEO of west coast label Death Row Record. Knight has a long-standing reputation for aggressive behaviour."

Earlier, Will Smith spilt the beans about the ongoing controversy over his assault on Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscar Awards, giving his most unfiltered opinions on the incident that has tarnished his public image on social media.

Smith shared an emotional video explaining why he didn't apologise to Rock after accepting the best actor award for his performance in "King Richard" shortly after he slapped the comedian for making a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith's short haircut.."

However, after receiving backlash for his disorderly behaviour, Smith issued an apology to Chris Rock and Academy on his social media handle.

"I would like to publicly apologize to you, Chris. I was out of line and I was wrong. I am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be. There is no place for violence in a world of love and kindness," Smith wrote on Instagram.

"Violence in all of its forms is poisonous and destructive. My behaviour at last night's Academy Awards was unacceptable and inexcusable. Jokes at my expense are a part of the job, but a joke about Jada's medical condition was too much for me to bear and I reacted emotionally," Smith said in his apology. I would also like to apologize to the Academy, the producers of the show, all the attendees and everyone watching around the world. I would like to apologize to the Williams

Family and my King Richard Family. I deeply regret that my behaviour has stained what has been an otherwise gorgeous journey for all of us. I am a work in progress," he added. The Academy has banned Smith from its membership for 10 years because of the slap.