'Nobody Goes To Beach In Full Clothes': Vaibhavi Merchant On 'Pathaan's 'Besharam Rang' Controversy

Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan-starrer movie Pathaan is all set for its theatrical release. Soon after the film's first song Besharam Rang was released, it garnered a lot of controversy over the Piku actress's orange coloured bikini, while SRK romancing her wearing a green shirt. Choreographer Vaibhavi Merchant recently addressed the controversy, stating, "nobody goes to a beach wearing full clothes."

YRF shared a video on their YouTube handle in which Vaibhavi could be heard saying, "I was very clear that I did not want it to look like a typical Hindi film beach party song. The song is very languid." She further added, "It is laid back, it is that of adaa (moves). It does not have ki ab steps daalun iss mai, iss mai bohot saare movements daalun. (It was not about adding steps and movements)."

"Logically, also if the hero met the girl, obviously there has to be a chemistry, chemistry building. He cannot just land up at location, and start dancing. This song was about nuances, about adaa, about sensuality and relaxed in your body. Therefore, it made sense for even Shah Rukh's character to lose that shirt of his and walk out. Nobody goes to a beach wearing fully clothes," said the choreographer.

Similarly, when SRK was asked to share his thoughts on Deepika Padukone's caracte in Pathaan, he said, "You need someone of the stature of Deepika to be able to pull off a song sequence like Besharam Rang and then you know, to be able to do action, where she takes a guy and pulls him right over herself and beats him, she's tough enough to do that too.

Shah Rukh said that kind of a combination could have only been achieved with someone like Deepika and it is quite a layered character for an action film heroine so to say.

Pathaan stars Deepika Padukone, Vaibhavi Merchant and John Abraham in the lead roles. The film is set to release on January 25, 2023.