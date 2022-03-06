New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bollywood actress and TV anchor Mandira Bedi has opened up about her experiences about how several cricketers 'stared down' at her when she used to host pre-match shows at tournaments. In a recent interview, Mandira revealed that many times she was made to feel that she didn't belong to the place, and cricketers would be like ‘what’s she even asking’ when she asked them questions.

During an interview with Pinkvilla, Madira revealed how she was made to feel out of place, and she also said that there were several times when she felt intimidated.



“I got stared down by a lot of the cricketers like, ‘what’s she even asking, why is she even asking that.’ They answered whatever they wanted to answer nothing connected to my question and that can be very very intimidating but I kind of was assured by the channel, that backed me and chose me from 150-200 women," Madira was quoted as saying by Pinkvilla.

The actress also spoke about the struggles she faced for getting accepted in a cricket niche circuit.

“Nobody accepted me to begin with, certainly not the people sitting on the panel. I’m friends with all the ex-cricketers now who I worked with back then as well but they didn’t like that either. They didn’t like that there was a woman wearing a saree, dressed up, talking cricket. Nobody fed me any lines, nobody fed me any questions. I was there to represent the layperson who doesn’t know every technicality of cricket, who does not know every nuance of cricket," the Shanti actress added.

Mandira has appeared in several TV shows and has featured as an anchor for ICC Cricket World Cups in the years 2003 and 2007, the Champions Trophies in the years 2004 and 2006, and the Indian Premier League Season 2. Mandira is counted among a few women who have appeared as hosts for cricket tournaments on Indian television.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen