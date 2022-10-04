No Wedding Ceremony For Richa Chadha And Ali Fazal, Here’s Why

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal, who have been dating for a few years now, kicked off their wedding festivities in full swing last week. The duo, who starred together in the 2013-film, ‘Fukrey’, landed in Delhi to host their grand mehendi and sangeet ceremony with their friends and families.

With fans of the duo speculating their wedding date, it is now being reported that Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal have already been married for years now. According to a report by Pinkvilla, the duo’s spokesperson has revealed that Richa and Ali have been married for over 2 years.

In the issued statement, Richa and Ali’s spokesperson stated, “This is to clarify that Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal have been legally married for 2.5 years when they registered their wedding. Currently, they are celebrating their union with friends and family, as was already mentioned by them on 29th September in their statement.”

“They have hosted their wedding receptions and parties in Delhi and Lucknow and are now doing a final event with a reception tonight in Mumbai,” the statement added.

The statement further read that both Richa and Ali wanted to celebrate their union in Punjabi and Lucknowi culture. The details of their celebrations were curated to thoughtfully reflect their persona and their heritage, added the spokesperson.

After unveiling pictures from their sangeet, mehendi and cocktail ceremonies in Delhi, Richa and Ali took to their Instagram account on Tuesday to share pictures from their wedding reception in Lucknow.

Richa and Ali looked ethereal in their coordinated outfits designed by ace designer duo Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla. While the groom opted for a paneled gold and beige sherwani, the bride opted for an off-white sharara. To accessorize her look, Richa paired her outfit with statement jewellery. “I got you.#RiAli,” Richa captioned her Instagram post.

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal will now host a wedding reception for the film industry on October 4 in Mumbai.