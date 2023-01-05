'No Update On Pyaar Ka Punchnama 3': Kartik Aaryan On Collaboration With Luv Ranjan

Actor Kartik Aaryan made his debut in Bollywood with Luv Ranjan's romantic comedy Pyaar Ka Punchnama (2011), which immediately made him famous as 'the monologue guy'. Despite its release more than a decade ago, the movie is still appreciated for its entertaining and unconventional storyline along with the strong bond between its male protagonists.

Thus, it is quite understandable why Kartik's fans are so eager to watch the third part of the Pyaar Ka Punchnama series. Producer-director Abhishek Pathak's confirmation of the plan to take the franchise forward in a recent interview made fans even more excited.

However, Kartik recently in an interview with News18, divulged that there are no updates on Pyaar Ka Punchnama 3 as of now, since both Luv and him have much on their hands at the moment. He told News 18, "He's busy with the post-production work of his next film (Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar).

"So, there's no update on a collaboration right now. He has to take a call but I'm always ready for him to call me for a film. He launched me and he has a special place in my heart. I'm waiting for him to offer me a film."

Speaking about the impact Pyaar Ka Punchnama had on his career, the 32-year-old actor said, "Pyaar Ka Punchnama has received a cult status. People ask me about my monologues in the films all the time wherever I go. It has been years since the films released but they’ve attached the monologues with me and it makes me feel so happy and grateful.

"It takes years for an actor to have that one iconic dialogue associated with them but I received that really early on in my career. The monologues were one-of-its-kind. I feel lucky that I got to prove myself with these two films and those lines."

Even after delivering two remarkable films, Pyaar Ka Punchnama and its sequel, within five years, Kartik revealed that he experienced a phase of identity crisis. "Until Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2, I was looking for a hit film. There was an identity crisis I was going through. People didn't understand who I’m and they didn't know what my name is."

Remembering the time, the actor, who had a great success with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 last year, stated, "At that time, I was in a dilemma. People weren't giving me those [significant] chances even after the release of Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2, which made about Rs 70 crores at the box office. The makers still didn’t know my name. They didn't know if they should cast me in a film, make me the solo lead in their films or trust me with a big film."

Kartik further divulged that he experienced a period of financial hardship and the choices he made after 2015 were a 'gamble'. He explained, "Something or the other was going wrong and so, I was very confused if I was doing the right things. But at the same time, I had self-belief that I know my craft and that the audience enjoy seeing me on-screen.

"That kept me going. It was just that a few of my choices were questioned back then because maybe the audience couldn’t relate to my characters. I didn’t have enough money at that time and had no clue about how my future would pan out. It was all a gamble."

The well-deserved success of Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety (2018) helped Kartik finally find his niche in the industry. Expressing his gratitude, the actor said, "The film gave me an identity. One needs a lot of patience [to make it in the industry] and my patience has been tested a lot. But I think I’ve been patient enough. I’m glad that I’m reaping its fruits today."

Kartik will next appear in Shehzada, Satyaprem Ki Katha, Captain India, Aashiqui 3 and Kabir Khan's upcoming project.