New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: According to a study published by the University of California's, Berkeley Wellness Letter, during April 2000, it is mentioned that if a person smokes a cigarette in a day, it reduces their life by 11 minutes. Every year, on the second Wednesday of March, No Smoking Day is observed all over the world to raise awareness about the deadly effects of smoking. This year, the special day will be celebrated on March 10, therefore, we have curated the list of the celebrities who were trolled by netizens for smoking:

Shah Rukh Khan

There was a time when cricketer Virendra Sehwag invited actor Shah Rukh Khan into the commentary box of ICC Champions Trophy finals between India and Pakistan and he told him that "Aap bahut jyada smoke karte hai." Well, we all know how Viru takes a dig on people, but his comment created a massive buzz on social media and that became the 'THE' topic on the internet.

Actor Shah Rukh Khan has been spotted several times smoking in the IPL stadium, and a complaint was also filed against him in the year 2012 when he was spotted smoking in the stadium in Jaipur.

Salman Khan

In the year 2019, a video went viral on social media where the Bharat actor was seen smoking in public space. As per reports that video was from Ganesh Utsav that was held at the actor's sister Arpita's place. He was massively called out on social media for the same.

Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka's 2019 picture went viral where she was seen smoking a cigarette with her family on a yacht. But her picture received massive flak on social media as a year before that, she shared her story of suffering asthma and this made the netizens call her a 'hypocrite'.

One of the users said, "Priyanka is the same topper student who says, "yaar maine to kuch padha hi nhi" but we all know what the reality is!"

#PriyankaChopra is the same topper student who says, "yaar maine to kuch padha hi nhi" but we all know what the reality is! pic.twitter.com/QsWeC3xnIg — Achhaya Pathak (@frozen_parantha) July 21, 2019

Smoking cures Asthma 🙄 pic.twitter.com/5ddD1xalRf — Sushant Kumar Rai (@Skraivns) July 21, 2019

Meanwhile, another user said, "smoking cures asthma."

Ranbir Kapoor

Even though Ranbir Kapoor is dating Alia Bhatt now, there was a time when Pakistani actress Mahira Khan and actor Ranbir were making headlines for their dating rumours and amidst that, a picture went viral on social media in which they were spotted taking a puff in NYC. Well, that picture didn't go down well with a section of Twitter users and it created flak on the internet. Many users trolled the duo for smoking in an open space.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma