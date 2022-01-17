New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Ace Director-Producer Anurag Kashyap has rubbished all the rumours of Sacred Games Season 3 happening. As he called out for a fake casting profile on Social media and bashed him for being a scamster.

Taking to his Instagram handle on Sunday, Anurag Kashyap shared a screengrab of the Instagram story of the 'scamster' and requested his followers to report him and clarified that there is no season 3 of the series happening.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap10)

He wrote, "This man rajbeer_casting is a scamster. Pls report him. There is no season 3 of Scared games happening. I am filing an FIR against this person."

In the screenshot shared by Anurag Kashyap of an account name 'rajbeer_casting', the user had put an fake requirement for casting and wrote, "Hello All Finally the Opportunity has come Casting for Sacred Games 3 Netflix Series Direct – Anurag Kashyap Female 20 -27 years To play lead Role Must be ok with bold scenes Female 20 -28 years Second lead to play dancer Must be ok with bold scenes Female 30 – 40 yeas To play village a*nt Must be ok with bold scenes Female 50+ years to play villain Must be ok with bold scenes Male 20-28 years to play agent Make-up Artist Fashion stylist Shoot in Mumbai Shoot dates to be announced soon.”

Meanwhile, many netizens were shocked and some confused. Anurag Kashyap's comment box was filled with comments by Sacred Games fans as they wanted to know why the third season of the Netflix series isn't happening?

Talking about the series, Sacred Games was released in the year 2018 for the first time on the OTT platform Netflix. It featured Saif Ali Khan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Pankaj Tripathi, and Radhika Apte in pivotal roles and its second part got released in August 2019

Posted By: Ashita Singh