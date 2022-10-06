'No Place For Women': Mandana Karimi Quits Bollywood After ‘MeToo’ Accused Sajid Khan Enters ‘Bigg Boss 16’

Bollywood actor Mandana Karimi, who recently participated in Kangana Ranaut’s controversial reality show, ‘Lock Upp’, has announced that she won’t work in Hindi films from now. The reason behind the star’s sudden move is filmmaker Sajid Khan.

On Wednesday, Mandana announced that she feels that there is no place for women to work in Bollywood after Sajid Khan entered the Salman Khan-hosted show, ‘Bigg Boss 16’.

For the unversed, Mandana in the past accused Sajid Khan of ‘#MeToo’. The actor had claimed that Sajid asked her to remove her clothes while auditioning for one of his films. Sajid Khan had been away from the limelight from the past few years after several women accused him of trying to harrass them.

In a recent interview with Hindustan Times, Mandana talked about how she is not surprised that people like Sajid Khan are back at work without facing any repercussions. “To be honest, I’m not surprised to see him back in the spotlight. For people, life has become like I will put my head under the sand. If it is going to benefit me, and I can make money, then who cares? That shows why the MeToo movement in India and many other countries didn’t really reach anywhere,” she added.

Mandana spoke about how she feels that the industry does not respect women. “It does make me feel sad. To be honest, that is also the reason I have not worked for the last seven months. I’m not working anymore. I didn’t go to any auditions. I don’t want to work in Bollywood. I don’t want to be involved with an industry where there is no respect for women,” the report in Hindustan Times quoted Mandana saying.

While speaking about how no action was taken against the filmmaker, she said, “It was just a few women, they came, they spoke and that was it. What is the action? Who is boycotting these people? Nothing is going to happen. Because we are talking about the bigger industry, which is a place where someone is someone’s mom, boyfriend, girlfriend or husband. It’s like you, you scratch my back, and I will scratch your back”.

Mandana added that she hasn’t been going to any auditions the past few months and has decided to quit Bollywood.

On being asked about what she plans to do after deciding to quit, Mandana added that being a woman is not easy. “I need to see what makes me happy because life is too short to compromise for anyone… There are people who agree to compromise and keep their mouth shut, or not talk about the things happening around, thinking what difference will one person make. That is the main problem.. Let’s see where my life takes me,” read the report in Hindustan Times.