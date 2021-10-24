New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Global icon, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, expressed her grief for Halyna Hutchins, who was accidentally shot dead by actor-director Alec Baldwin on the sets of their film 'Rust' in New Mexico.



Priyanka took to her Twitter handle on Saturday and shared the photo of the cinematographer and wrote a profound note in which she said, "I'm so shook. I cannot imagine what everyone involved in this tragedy is feeling. There are no words. No one should die on a film set. Period. My heart goes out to Halyna Hutchins family and everyone who knew her."

The fatal incident took place at the sets of 'Rust' when during the rehearsal Assistant Director Dave Halls, handover the prop gun to Alec and had called out "cold gun," which refers to a code in the entertainment industry for those weapons which have no live ammunition, reported AFP.



Santa Fe sheriff spokesman Juan Rios told AFP that no charges have been filed against Alec Baldwin so far. The incident resulted in Halyna Hutchins's death and injury to film's director Joel Souza.



Meanwhile, Alec Baldwin also took to his Twitter handle and wrote a series of tweets in which he said that he is "heartbroken" and is "fully cooperating with the police investigation to address how this tragedy occurred.

He further wrote, "There are no words to convey my shock and sadness regarding the tragic accident that took the life of Halyna Hutchins, a wife, mother, and deeply admired colleague of ours. I'm fully cooperating with the police investigation to address how this tragedy occurred and I am in touch with her husband, offering my support to him and his family. My heart is broken for her husband, their son, and all who knew and loved Halyna."

Halyna Hutchins was widely known for her great skills. The cinematographer shot movies like Snowbound, Blindfire, Archenemy, and The Mad Hatter.

