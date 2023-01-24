'No One Knows Him': Anupam Mittal's Fresh Jibe At Amit Jain On Shark Tank India 2

Shark Tank India judges Anupam Mittal and Amit Jain had another argument about a pitch during the latest episode. The two, who have a history of clashing during the show, disagreed over Amit Jain's statement that he had already established four companies.

During the episode, which was aired on Sony Entertainment Television, the two debated over the pitch for a traditional chicory blend filter coffee and snacks brand.

In a promo video, Amit tells the pitcher how his company can help in the marketing and financing of the brand. To this, Anupam Mittal says, "Hum log rahenge nahi toh aapko ideas kaun dega yeh financing ki (who is going to help you with ideas about financing if not us)?"

Hitting back at him, Amit said, "Anupam ke paas koi idea hota to kuch aur bhi karta na ye life mein. Main 4 company bana chuka hu, inhone keval invest kiya hai. Apni company se milte bhi nahi hai ye log (If Anupam had any idea then he would have done something more in life, I have four companies under me but he has only invested in some, he doesn't even know the people he invests for)."

Namita Thapar was in tears as a result of this. Anupam hit back at him saying, "Jinko koi nahi jaanta na usse chhati thok ke bolni padti hai maine 4 company banayi (If someone is very popular, he doesn't need to publicise it by claiming I have four firms)."

Everyone laughs in response to his statement. GD Prasad, Yashas Alur, and Rahul Bajaj were the brand's pitchmen, and they requested Rs 60 lakh for 1.5 per cent equity.

Reacting to the promo video, a user wrote in the comment, "They started like Roadies." "Lagta hai ab jhagde laakar sony tv is going to kill reality and increase trp (it seems like Sony TV is going to kill the reality of the show to increase TRP)," added another one. Someone also sarcastically praised Amit Jain for his offer.

Rahul Dua, a comedian, serves as host of Shark Tank India. Six judges, or "sharks," are featured in it: Anupam Mittal, co-founder and CEO of Shaadi.com, Aman Gupta, executive director of Emcure Pharmaceuticals, Vineeta Singh, co-founder and CEO of SUGAR Cosmetics, Peyush Bansal, founder and CEO of Lenskart.com, and Amit Jain (co-founder-CEO of CarDekho Group and InsuranceDekho.com).