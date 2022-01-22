New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bollywood actress and fitness enthusiast Malaika Arora has a huge fan following and is one of the most popular divas in the industry. Malla is one of the few actresses who tied the knot at an early age. The actress has always been vocal about her personal life, and recently during a podcast she opened up about marriage and having kids.

During a podcast with columnist Namrata Zakaria, Malaika answered a few questions regarding her marriage, and one of those questions was whether early marriage to Arbaaz Khan affected or impacted her professional growth or not.

Answering the question, Malaika said, "My answer would be ‘no’. It’s never, ever been a hindrance. It never was a hindrance. I’m proof of that. Not in any way has it come in the choices that I’ve made. Being married or when I was married, or when I decided to have a child, I don’t think any of it had any bearing on my professional life. People around me had a lot more to say, but it didn’t have any bearing on my professional life."

The actress also added that during that time zone, ladies were a little hesitant to the big step but now situations have changed. Malaika said today actresses are tying the knot, having kids, and also working all along. Malaika got married to Arbaaz Khan in 1998 and the couple separated in 2017. The couple have 19-year-old Arhaan Khan.

Apart from talking about her personal life, the diva also gave a sneak peek of her walk-in closet, which looks bigger than a normal man’s bedroom. Seeing her closet, fans couldn’t keep calm and flooded the comment section post with their opinions.

Take a look here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Namrata Zakaria (@namratazakaria)

Malaika Arora is currently dating Arjun Kapoor, and the couple is often spotted together.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen