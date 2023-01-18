No Media Interviews For Pathaan: Shah Rukh Khan And Deepika Padukone’s Film To Rely On THESE Factors Only

The release date of one of this year’s most anticipated films, Pathaan, is approaching soon. Also starring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in the lead roles, the film marks King Khan’s return to the big screen in a full fledged role after more than 4 years.

While Shah Rukh Khan fans were super excited to know what’s going on in their superstar’s mind during the pre-release time of Pathaan, it has been reported that the ‘Dilwale’ star won’t be interacting with the media for his upcoming film.

Taking to his Twitter account, trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the news of ‘Pathaan’ opting for a no-interview policy. “Earlier #Drishyam2. Now #Pathaan. NO interviews to *media persons* during pre-release promotions… Relying on songs and trailers to do the talking. WISE STRATEGY… A STEP IN THE RIGHT DIRECTION. #PathaanMovie #SRK #DeepikaPadukone #JohnAbraham,” read Taran Adarsh’s tweet.

Recently, YRF released a video of Pathaan director Siddharth Anand talking about the responsibility of directing a megastar like Shah Rukh Khan.

“Directing SRK is a responsibility and it’s even more greater now because of the break that he had taken and that has created immense expectations and excitement with his audience. I am realising now, towards the end of the film into the release of the film, what and how large that fan base is,” the director was quoted as saying in the interview.

“So yeah, that is an amazing feeling and it’s somewhere exciting because we know that we have hopefully made a film that they will be happy and proud of,” Siddharth Anand continued.

Yash Raj Films have also announced that the pre-booking of Pathaan will officially begin on January 20. A press statement by Rohan Malhotra, Vice President, Distribution at YRF read, “YRF is very excited to release the 4th film of the YRF Spy Universe which marks the entry of superstars Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone & John Abraham to one of India’s biggest franchises.”