'No Longer Together': Shamita Shetty, Raqesh Bapat Announce Breakup On Social Media

Bigg Boss fame contestants Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat are no longer in love. They finally parted ways after they had fallen in love with each other inside the 'Bigg Boss OTT' house. On Tuesday, taking to Instagram, both Rakesh and Shamita announced their break-up.

"I think it's important to make this clear. Rakesh and I are no longer together and have not been for a while, but this music video is for all the beautiful fans who have given us so much love and support. Do continue to shower us with your love as individuals too. Here is to positivity and Newer horizons love and gratitude to all, " Shamita wrote.

There had been speculations about their breakup with no authentic confirmation but on Tuesday, actors clarified the same.

Raqesh also shared a similar Insta Story. He wrote, "I would like to share with you all that Shamita and I are no longer together. Destiny made our paths meet in the most unusual circumstances. Thank you so much to the beautiful Shara family for all the love and support."

"Being a private person, I did not want to publicly announce parting ways, however, I feel we owe it to our fans to put this out. I am mindful that this will break your hearts but hope you can continue to shower your love on us as individuals too. Looking forward to all your support. This music video is dedicated to all of you," added Raqesh.

Earlier, on Monday, a picture of Raqesh lovingly planting a kiss on Shamita's cheek went viral on the internet. However, it turned out to be a still from their upcoming music video that the two have dedicated to their 'ShaRa' fandom.

For the unversed, Shamita and Raqesh met each other on 'Bigg Boss OTT' last year and soon fell in love during their stint on the reality show. Following that, they were seen together going on a date, and have also made many party appearances together.