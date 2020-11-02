Happy Birthday Shah Rukh Khan: The fans are eagerly waiting for Shah Rukh Khan to return to the big screen but it seems they will have to wait a little longer, read to know more.

New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: The Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan has been entertaining his fans for more than 25 years now. The superstar has stayed in the hearts and minds of his millions of fans. Shah Rukh has turned 55 today and on his birthday, we are here to reveal why the superstar did not do any films in the past 2 years. The fans are eagerly waiting for Shah Rukh Khan to return to the big screen but it seems they will have to wait a little longer. SRK was last seen the film Zero, helmed by Anand L Rai, which did not do well at the box office.

In a report, he said that “I have no film with me right now. I am not working on any film. Usually what happens is when your one film is coming to an end, you begin work on your next film and I get involved within 3-4 months. But this time I am just not feeling like...My heart doesn’t allow me to..I just felt that I should rather take time out, watch films, listen to stories and read more books. Even my kids are in their college stage...my daughter is going to college and my son is about to finish his studies. So I just want to spend more time with my family.”

However, after a gap of 2 years, Shah Rukh Khan is all set to get back on the big screen as it was confirmed that King Khan will be next seen in Yash Raj Films’ Pathan. The upcoming film also stars John Abraham will be helmed by Siddharth Anand. As per reports, Pathan will go on the floors in November with Shah Rukh Khan starting the schedule.

The trade analyst Sumit Kadel in a tweet said, "It is confirmed that SRK is doing YRF’s #Pathan , SRK also said he is going to shoot for the film from November. Now its high time YRF should announce Pathan on Shah Rukh Khan Birthday on 2nd November. Fans sentiments & curiosity must be respected.”

The Mumbai Mirror has also reported that Shah Rukh Khan and Rajkumar Hirani would soon collaborate for a comedy film. The social comedy is based on immigration. The movie was expected to go on floors in August this year.

