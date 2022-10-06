'No Hindu Religion During Raja Raja Cholan's Time': Kamal Haasan Backs Tamil Filmmaker

A controversy was sparked when National award-winning Tamil director Vetrimaaran claimed that Raja Raja Cholan wasn't a Hindu king. The statement of the director took the internet by storm, and now, popular actor Kamal Haasan has supported the statement of the director after which a storm of controversies regarding the king's identity has been doing rounds on the internet.

The entire controversy fiasco started at an event to which the director was invited. He immediately grabbed my eyeballs with his comments.

Vetrimaaran said, "Raja Raja Chozlan wasn't Hindu, but they (BJP) are trying to steal our identity. They have already tried to saffronize Thiruvalluvar. We should never allow that. "

Then, Kamal Hassan echoed similar sentiments and said, "There was no name called 'Hindu religion' during Raja Raja Cholan's period. There was Vainavam, Shivam, and Samanam, and it was the British who coined the term Hindu since they didn't know how to refer to it collectively. It is similar to how they changed Thuthukudi into Tuticorin."

Interestingly, the director made the remark about the king just days after the much-talked-about film 'Ponniyin Selvan: 1' was released. For the unversed, Aishwarya Rai-starrer revolved around the storyline of a fictional novel inspired by Raja Raja Cholan.

After the statement of Vetimaaran and support from Hassan, the BJP furiously bounced back at the director. BJP leader H Raja has stated that Raja Raja Chola was indeed a Hindu king.

Further, he also questioned the director and said, "I am not well versed with history like Vetrimaran, but let him point out two churches and mosques built by Raja Raja Cholan. He called himself Sivapadha Sekaran. Wasn't he a Hindu then?"

This is not the first time that any comments regarding Raja Raja Cholan have made headlines in Tamil Nadu.

In 2019, film director P A Ranjith sparked controversy after he criticized the king. He said at that time that the rule of the erstwhile king was a dark age for Dalits.

He claimed, "Land had been forcibly taken away from them, and many forms of caste oppression had begun during Raja Raja Cholan's reign".

(With ANI inputs)