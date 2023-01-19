No BAFTA Nomination For SS Rajamouli's 'RRR'; 'All That Breathes' Gets One

The nominees for this year's awards were revealed by the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) on Thursday night. RRR, a film by SS Rajamouli that was on the longlist for Best Film Not In The English Language, did not make the cut. However, Shaunak Sen's All That Breathes has been nominated for a BAFTA for Best Documentary.

All Quiet on the Western Front, 1985 (which also won the Golden Globe for Best Motion Picture Made in a Language Other Than English), Argentina, Corsage, Decision To Leave, and The Quiet Girl are among the films nominated in this category.

The BAFTAs will take place on February 19. The list of nominees was announced by actors Toheeb Jimoh and Hayley Atwell. The BAFTAs will be hosted by Richard E. Grant and Alison Hammond.

RRR, despite its lack of BAFTAs, is really moving up. In two categories, the movie received a Golden Globe nomination this year. While it did win for Best Original Song for Naatu Naatu, the film missed out in the Best Foreign Language category, which was won by Argentina,1985.

However, Naatu Naatu did win Best Original Song. The New York Film Critics Circle Awards, at the beginning of this month, also gave SS Rajamouli the Best Director prize. Best Foreign Film and Best Song were two of RRR's recent Critics Choice Awards victories (for Naatu Naatu).

Ram Charan and Jr. NTR played the key characters in RRR. Olivia Morris, Samuthirakani, Alison Doody, and Ray Stevenson also appeared in the movie. The fictional story RRR, which takes place in the 1920s, is based on two illustrious independence fighters: Alluri Seetharamaraju and Komaram Bheem.

The film also submitted itself for consideration in a number of Oscar categories, and it features on a list of 301 films that are eligible for the awards. The Oscar nominations will be revealed on January 24.