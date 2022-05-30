New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Directors and producers Nitesh Tiwari and Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari are known for their films with unique concepts and amazing direction. They have worked for some of the best films in Indian cinema. Ashwiny Iyer has directed critically acclaimed films like Nil Battey Sannata, Bareilly Ki Barfi and Panga. Meanwhile, Nitesh Tiwari has directed blockbuster films like Dangal and Chhichhore. Now, Nitesh and Ashwiny's production house 'Earthsky Pictures' has collaborated with Siddharth Roy Kapur and Ronnie Screwvala to produce a film for the younger generation.

Announcing the film, Roy Kapur Films on their official Instagram page wrote, "Society aunties ki nahi, khud ki suno! Excited to announce our next #BasKaroAunty , a joyous story about living your life for society v/s living for happiness".

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Roy Kapur Films (@roykapurfilms)

Film Critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh mentioned in his tweet that the film is adapted from Varun Aggarwal's best-selling novel How I Braved Anu Aunty And Co-Founded A Million Dollar Company, an adult comedy.

Bas Karo Aunty will be directed by the debutant Abhishek Sinha and it stars Mahima Makwana and Ishwak Singh. Nitesh Tiwari and Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari have collaborated with the Star Studios, Ronnie Screwvala and Siddharth Roy Kapur to produce the film.

Mahima Makwana made her Bollywood debut with Antim: The Final Truth opposite Aayush Sharma. She has starred in some hit television shows like Sapne Suhane Ladakpan Ke and Mariam Khan - Reporting Live. Meanwhile, Ishwank Singh was last seen in the web series Rocket Boys, also starring Jim Sarbh. He also starred in the popular web series Paatal Lok, which is streaming on Amazon Prime Video. He has also starred in the films like Tamasha, Aligarh and Veere Di Wedding.

Nitesh Tiwari will direct Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor-starrer film Bawal, which will release in 2023. Meanwhile, Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari last directed the Netflix anthology film Ankahi Kahaniya and Break Point in 2021.

Posted By: Simran Srivastav