Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia Gets Evicted From Bigg Boss 16 Days Before Grand Finale: Reports

Television sweetheart Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia has reportedly been evicted from Bigg Boss 16 just days before the finale of the show. Despite being the first finalist to receive the ticket to the finale, the actor has been eliminated from the show.

According to a tweet by popular insider account The Khabri, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia received the lowest amount of votes this week. The tweet read, “Exclusive and Confirmed, Yes Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia is eliminated from the house on Audience votes.”

Exclusive and Confirmed,



Yes #NimritKaurAhluwalia is eliminated from the house on Audience votes



Retweet if Happy — The Khabri (@TheKhabriTweets) February 5, 2023

Several fans took to the comments section to react to the news. One user wrote, “Wooowo atlast she is out I think they didn't get anything to show in her journey video except pri in that But why bb didn't plan to save her?were makers expecting sha or Archana to be eliminated ?But anyways khairati is eliminated ARISING WINNER PRIYANKA JEET KI HAQDAR PRIYANKA.”

Another comment read, “Right decision made by janta inki awaz irritating lagti thi bahut jo dusro ko nicha dikhata hai wo khud hi girta jaata hai.”

The elimination of Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia comes just days after Sumbul Touqeer Khan was evicted from the show. The grand finale of Bigg Boss 16 will reportedly take place this weekend on February 11 and 12.

The grand finale will see the return of its original host Salman Khan, who was away for the past two weeks from his host duties. The actor had prior professional commitments to adhere to and thus Farah Khan and Karan Johar stepped in his place to host Bigg Boss 16.

The finalists for Bigg Boss 16 currently are Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Shiv Thakare, MC Stan and Shalin Bhanot.

According to reports, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia has already been offered many big-budget Bollywood films that are currently in the works. The actor has already been offered 'Love S*x Aur Dhokha 2' when ace producer Ekta Kapoor came into the Bigg Boss 16 house.