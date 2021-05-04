Nikki Tamboli also penned a long note on Instagram and shared pictures with her brother, Jatin Tamboli. Read on to know more.

New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bigg Boss fame Nikki Tamboli's 29-year-old brother, Jatin Tamboli passed away due to coronavirus complications. The South Indian actress also penned a long note on Instagram and shared pictures with her brother.

Taking to Instagram, she shared three pictures of her brother. In the first picture, her brother was posing for the camera. In the second picture, Nikki shared a photo in which she was posing with her brother and mother. In the third photo, there was s single picture of Jatin in which he was posing in Indian attire.

Nikki shared the post with a long caption in which she said that her brother was gone before they knew it, he didn't even say goodbye, not even a last farewell. Adding further to it, she said, "We will meet again someday, If love alone could have saved you, you never would have died."

She also wrote, "We didn’t know that this morning God was going to call your name.." Nikki concluded the post by writing, "You are always loved immensely and never forgotten. May your soul Rest in peace. I miss you dadaaa."

As soon as she shared the post, her friends from the tinsel town shared condolences messages. Actor Varun Sood wrote, "Strength to the family."

Nikki's Bigg Boss co-contestant Rahul Mahajan wrote, "OMG I am so sorry to hear this news my condolences with you and your family."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Nikki Tamboli was last seen in the music video Birthday Pawri. The video was a viral hit and it had garnered 86 lakh view at the time of writing this article. Nikki was one of the top three contestants of Bigg Boss house. She was the third runner up on the show and Rubina Dilaik was the winner.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma