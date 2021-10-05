New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Nikki Tamboli rose to fame with Bigg Boss 14 and then went on to participate in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, wherein she got eliminated twice due to her fears of creepy crawlies. The actress is known for setting temperatures soaring in cyberspace. However, this time she left her fans drooling after she stepped out in the city showing off her toned midriff.

Nikki was seen donning a black bralette paired with dark floral pants and was seen carrying a denim jacket in her hand. The actress' perfect body is giving her fans serious fitness goals and tells that she gives first preference to her fitness.

Here have a look at her pics:

Nikki Tamboli made her acting debut with the Telugu horror comedy film Chikari Gadilo Chithakotudu but gained fame with her role in Tamil action horror film Kanchana 3. Since then, there was no looking back for the actress, and went on to participate in two reality-based shows and have featured in several music videos.

Lately, she was seen on Bigg Boss OTT as a special guest, along with Bigg Boss 14's winner Rubina Dilaik. She interacted with the contestants and also confessed her liking for Pratik Sehajpal.

Apart from fame and success, the actress also faced heavy criticism after she jetted off to Cape Town for Khatron Ke Khiladi's shooting right after her brother's death. For unversed, Nikki lost her brother in June due to COVID-19 complication, and after few days of his death, she dropped a post on her Instagram, expressing her excitement for KKK 11. Seeing this, people started trolling her saying, she is 'enjoying'.

However, this didn't pull down her spirit and said that she was doing her job and no one can shame her for that. "People took it the wrong way. I was already dealing with so much mentally. They said such horrible things about me going to Cape Town leaving my family behind. But people will always have something to say no matter what you do. Why should I care about that? They’re going to judge you and pass comments anyway," Hindustan Times quoted Nikki Tamboli saying.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv