Nikhil Siddhartha-Starrer 'Karthikeya 2' To Release On Zee5? All You Need To Know

Nikhil Siddhartha-starrer 'Karthikeya 2' will soon get its OTT release. After the successful run at the box office, Karthikeya 2 is still receiving a lot of love from the audience. Moreover, the movie has earned well in the Hindi belt as well. According to the latest reports, Karthikeya 2 will release on Zee5 after the theatres. However, there is no official announcement regarding the same.

Karthikeya 2 OTT Release: When And When To Watch?

As per several reports, Zee5 has got the streaming rights to Karthikeya 2 and it is expected to release on September 30.

Directed and written by Chandoo Mondeti, Karthikeya 2 is a mystery action-adventure film. It is a sequel to the Karthikeya, which was released in 2014. The movie stars Nikhil Siddhartha, Anupama Parameswaran, and Anupam Kher.

Made on the budget of approximately Rs 15 crores, Karthikeya 2 emerged as a box office success. According to the website sacnilk.com, Karthikeya 2 collected over Rs 80 crore in India at the box office.

The movie also stars Adithya Menon, K. S. Sridhar, Srinivasa Reddy, Satya, Praveen, Harsha Chemudu and Tulasi. The film score and soundtrack album of the film is composed by Kaala Bhairava. Karthikeya 2 was earlier slated to release in July 2022, but it was delayed to avoid a clash with Naga Chaitanya and Raashii Khanna-starrer 'Thank You.' The Hindi and Telugu version of Karthikeya 2 was released on August 13, 2022. The Malayalam version of the film will release in theatres on September 23, 2022.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Nikhil Siddhartha started his career as an assistant director and went on to play minor roles in various films. He made his debut as the lead in the 2008 film ' Ankit, Pallavi & Friends'. He is known for his films like Swamy Ra Ra, Karthikeya and Keshava.

He was last seen in Arjun Suravaram in 2019. He will be seen in a romantic comedy film '18 Pages', along with Anupama Parameswaran.