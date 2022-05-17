New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Ever since Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty shared her superhero look on Instagram, fans have been excited about the trailer launch. The trailer of Nikamma has been released today and it is what the audience needs in a masala entertainment film.

Sharing the trailer, Shilpa Shetty wrote, "Nikamma hona is an art? My foot! Ab dekho yeh AVNI kaise lagaati hai iski vaat!".

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shilpa Shetty Kundra (@theshilpashetty)

Nikamma stars Abhimanyu Dassani, Shilpa Shetty and Abhimanyu Singh. Shirley Setia will make her Bollywood debut with this film. Directed by Sabbir Khan, the movie will release on June 17, 2022.

Posted By: Simran Srivastav