New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty always manages to steal the limelight with her acting, beauty and charm. Now, the actress is back with an all-new avatar. She will star in the film Nikamma and she has revealed her new superhero look. The trailer of Nikamma will release tomorrow.

Sharing her new avatar, Shilpa wrote, "Now we're talking. In a brand new avatar! Who is the REAL ‘AVNI’???!! Do show some love & watch this space for more (Sound On). Remember tomorrow 17th May, launching the NIKAMMA trailer at 11:30 am".

In the video, Shilpa can be seen as a superwoman, wearing a cape and holding a sword. Bollywood celebs are loving this new look. Shilpa's co-star in Nikamma Abhimanyu Dasani wrote, "Super se bhi upar ?". Meanwhile, Shilpa's sister Shamita Shetty commented, "Hotness personified !".

Earlier, Shilpa surprised her Instagram followers when she posted that she is going off from social media. She shared a black picture and wrote, "Soooo bored of the monotony, everything looking the same... going off social media till I find a new avatar". But Shilpa was talking about her avatar for the movie.

Abhimanyu Dassani also shared the teaser of his look from the movie, where he can be seen showing off his amazing action skills. He wrote, "Ab meri bari.#NikammaTrailer out on 17th MAY. #nikammagiri #nikamma".

Apart from Shilpa Shetty and Abhimanyu Dassani, Nikamma also stars Shirley Setia. The movie got postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic in India.

Shilpa Shetty was last seen in Hungama 2. She will star in Rohit Shetty's web series Indian Police Force, which also stars Sidharth Malhotra and Vivek Oberoi. She will also star in Sukhee. Meanwhile, Abhimanyu was last seen in Meenakshi Sundareshwar opposite Sanya Malhotra. He made his Bollywood debut with Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota, opposite Radhika Madan.

