New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: Chiranjeevi's niece Niharika Konidela and Chaitanya Jonnalagedda are all set to tie knots in a grand ceremony on December 9. The couple is set to get married at Udaivilas Palace in Udaipur. The pre-wedding festivities have started sparking off as celebs from Tollywood have started arriving for the functions. A day before the wedding, South Indian superstar Chiranjeevi shared a heartfelt post for niece Niharika with two pictures and that is surely making our hearts go gaga.

Taking to social media, Chiranjeevi shared two pictures while congratulating Niharika and blessing her for the beginning of a new chapter. In one of the pictures, he is holding Niharika in his arms and the second picture is from one of the wedding festivities where the two can be seen posing for a selfie.

He captioned the post that reads, " “My best wishes and blessings to the prospective couple in advance, in this auspicious moment of putting our little nebula, which has grown in our hands, into the hands of Chaitanya. God bless you!#NisChayWedding .”

Niharika's father Naga Babu shared two pictures from his daughter’s pre-wedding ceremony which took place at their home in Hyderabad. In one of the pictures, Chiranjeevi was seen posing with Niharika.

He captioned the post, "His Love Transcends all the Borders of Time and Age. His smile Transforms every Event into a Celebration @chiranjeevikonidela. The Day of the Bride @niharikakonidela (sic).”

Naga Babu also shared another picture and he wrote, "As a family, we gave you roots. As a father, I gave you wings. The wings will take you high and the roots will keep you safe. The 2 best gifts your loving Daddu can offer. Love you to the moon and back (sic).”

