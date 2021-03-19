Rashmika Mandanna is quite active on social media and keeps dropping sneak-peek of her on-set fun. Read on to know more

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: South beauty Rashmika Mandanna, who is soon going to make her Bollywood debut with Mission Majnu alongside Sidharth Malhotra, is keeping her fans on their toes. The Dear Comrade actress is quite active on social media and keeps dropping sneak-peek of her on-set fun. As both the actors are busy shooting in Lucknow, Rashmika never fails to add a pinch of fun while working, and the recent selfie stands as proof.

Taking to her Instagram story, Rashmika dropped a selfie with Sidharth and producer Amar Butala. In the pic, we can see Sidharth hiding his face with her dupatta, while Amar is seen giving a goofy expression. The trio seems to be having great fun while shooting in the wee hours. While posting the pic, Rashmika captioned it as, "Night shoots got us like..."

Here have a look:

Talking about the film, Mission Majnu is a spy-thriller wherein Sidharth will essay the role of a spy. The film is helmed by Shantanu Bagchi. Jointly produced by Amar and Garima under the banners of RSVP Movies. Apart from Sidharth and Rashmika, the film also stars Parmeet Sethi, Arjan Bajwa and Kumud Mishra in pivotal roles.

Coming back to Rashmika, she is one of the famous actresses in the south industry and has given several hits, including Dear Comrade and Geetha Govindam. In the Telugu industry, she is known for her crackling chemistry with handsome hunk Vijay Devrakonda. Lately, the actress was seen grooving in rapper Badhshah's latest musical video Top Tucker, which garnered immense appreciation and love from the audience.

Talking about her upcoming films, this year Rashmika will be seen in four films in various genres, namely Sulthan (Tamil), Pushpa & Aadavaallu Meeku Johaarlu (Telugu) and Mission Majnu (Hindi).

