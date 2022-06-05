New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Nigerian rapper Burna Boy paid his tributes to late Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala. The artist broke down during his recent act and paid respect to late singer-rapper Sidhu Moose Wala. The late Punjabi singer was shot dead on May 29 in Punjab's Mansa district. Sidhu's death has sent a wave of shock and grief globally. Meanwhile, a video of Burna doing Sidhu's signature move is doing rounds on the internet.

In the video, the rapper can be seen taking Sidhu Moosewala's name. Later the singer can be seen sobbing and also did Sidhu's signature move, (thapki), which involves hitting his thigh and pointing upwards with a finger. Burna also wipes his tears as he strolled around the stage in the footage. The audience present on the show also pays respect to the late Punjabi singer and can be seen applauding Burna for his move.

Take a look at the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by sikhexpo.com ✪ (@sikhexpo)

Sidhu Moosewala was brutally murdered in broad daylight on May 29. Sidhu's body bore 19 bullets, due to which the young singer lost his life. Sidhu's murder is linked with gang war rivalry, due to which the young artist lost his life. Sidhu's brutal murder has left his millions of fans heartbroken. The team of the late singer had requested the fans to pay homage by keeping the privacy of the singer intact.

Back on Saturday, Sidhu's parents met Home Minister Amit Shah seeking a probe in their son's case. Shortly after meeting the home minister, Sidhu's father also shared a video through his late son's Instagram account and requested people not to speculate that he is contesting in any elections.

Sidhu's team through his Instagram account has requested music producers, labels, and fans if they had any unreleased songs or lines of Sidhu, then they should hand over it to Sidhu's father and shouldn't be released. Failing to do so will have to face legal consequences.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen