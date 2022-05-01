New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Global icon and actress Priyanka Chopra has been giving many updates about her life on social media and her fans are not complaining. Recently, Priyanka attended Nick Jonas' golf match and has shared many pictures of her day out on Instagram. Nick also shared a video of him playing golf.

Sharing the pictures, Priyanka wrote, "It was a good day". As soon as Priyanka posted these pictures, Nick Jonas commented, "Why are you so hot?!".

Priyanka can be seen wearing colour coordinated white and black crop top and skirt and matched the outfit with white shoes. She also sported a ponytail, watch, cool pair of sunglasses and golden hoop earrings.

Nick Jonas also shared a video of him golfing on his Instagram account. In the caption, he wrote, "I love/hate this game. Thanks @scottsdalenational and @drbobparsons @reneelparsons @pxg for a great time."

Earlier, this year, Priyanka and Nick welcomed their first child via surrogacy. The couple informed their fans through a joint statement on Instagram. The statement reads, "We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka was last seen in The Matrix Resurrections, also starring Keanu Reeves, Laurence Fishburne and Carrie-Anne Moss. She will be seen in Citadel, which also stars Richard Madden. Moreover, she will star in a biopic on Ma Aanand Sheela. She will make her come back to Bollywood and announced that she will star in Farhan Akhtar's much-awaited movie Jee Le Zaraa. It also stars Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles. She will be seen in It's All Coming Back To Me, opposite Sam Heughan, and the movie also stars Celine Dion.

Posted By: Simran Srivastav