Nick Jonas Says Can't Wait To 'Embarrass' Daughter Malti Marie In 15 Years | Read More

Nick Jonas recently expressed his desire to have a strong bond with his daughter Malti, whom he shares with his wife Priyanka Chopra. As the Jonas Brothers received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Tuesday, Nick said he was looking forward to the day when he can bring Malti to the Walk of Fame and embarrass her in front of her friends in fifteen years' time.

"I will probably be embarrassing her all the time. I'll be like, 'I'm cool, I promise. I'm on the Hollywood Walk of Fame'. I'm looking forward to that," Nick told E! News.

Nick would be grateful to have his family alongside him at the event, which marks a full-circle moment since it was where Malti made her first appearance a year ago.

He added, "Having all of our family and friends here today was so special."

Joe was in full agreement with his brother, expressing how significant the star was for him and his family (his wife Sophie Turner, daughter Willa, and their second daughter) as well as his fans.

"This is the only award we get to share something with our fans, everything else is on a shelf," he said. "This is one we can see photos online of fans visiting this and our children's children. It's a special experience," he said.

As Kevin put it, "I was just standing up at that podium and was like, 'This is a very intense moment.' It was special to have family here."

At the event, Priyanka was spotted wearing an elegant brown outfit, and marked Nick's achievement on Instagram by sharing a snippet from her husband's speech where he said, "you are the calm in the crazy, the rock in the storm and I love being married to you."

She captioned the post as, "So proud of you my love!. Congratulations @jonasbrothers."

Talking about Malti Marie, the one-year-old was photographed in public for the first time at the event.

Nick and Priyanka welcomed her via a surrogate in January 2022. Talking about the negative scrutiny her daughter faced after birth, Priyanka recently shared with British Vogue, "I've developed a tough hide when people talk about me. But it’s so painful when they talk about my daughter. I'm like, 'Keep her out of it."