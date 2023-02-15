Nick Jonas Gives A Special Glimpse Of His Perfect Valentine's Day With ‘Heart’ Priyanka Chopra | Watch Video

Nick Jonas on Wednesday took to his social media account to post a special glimpse of his Valentine's Day celebration with wife Priyanka Chopra. The singer took to his Instagram account to share a video, where the duo can be seen enjoying some quality time together.

Taking to his Instagram account, Nick Jonas posted a video where Priyanka Chopra could be seen blushing and holding hands with the American singer. The caption of the video read, “A perfect Valentine’s Day with my heart.” Watch:

In the video, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas could be seen enjoying some quiet time together, with a guitarist playing the guitar for them. The couple held hands while sitting down at a table and sipping champagne.

Several fans took to the comments section of Nick Jonas’ post to react to the adorable video. One user wrote, “Happy Valentine’s Day ❤️❤️gorgeous 😍😍 NP you guys deserve the best.” Another comment read, “I love the way that she still has that new bride, chin down shyness. So sweet. Love you two together. Blessings.”

Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra recently unveiled the trailer of her next Hollywood film, Love Again. The film also stars Sam Heughan and Celine Dion and is slated for a theatrical release in May 2023.

Unveiling the trailer of Love again, Priyanka Chopra wrote, “We made this film in difficult times most of it away from our loved ones but everyday on set was special, especially with the incomparable @celinedion and my amazing co-stars @samheughan, @russelltovey, @sofiabarclay 😘 Happy to be sharing our labour of ♥️ @loveagainmovie.”

Love Again has been written and directed by Jim Strouse and produced by Basil Iwanyk, Erica Lee, and Esther Hornstein. The executive producers for the film include Doug Belgrad, Sophie Cassidy, Louise Killin, Jonathan Fuhrman, and Celine Dion.

Love Again is slated for release in cinemas on May 12, 2023.