Nick Jonas Drops Daughter Maltie Marie's Valentine’s Day Cake; What Happens Next? Watch

Global star Priyanka Chopra recently attended a Jonas Brothers concert in Las Vegas and shared pictures of herself with her singer husband Nick Jonas on her Instagram. Meanwhile, Nick and his brothers Kevin and Joe Jonas spoke about their daughters during a backstage interview on the same day. When Nick was asked about his Valentine's Day celebrations with his daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, he admitted to dropping the cake he bought for her.

In January, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas brought their one-year-old daughter, Malti, to the Jonas Brothers' Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony. During the event, Malti sat on her mother's lap while her father and uncles accepted their star. More recently, the family celebrated Valentine's Day together and Priyanka shared an adorable photo of Malti on Instagram with the caption, "My forever Valentines. Happy Valentine's Day to you and your loved ones…."

View the posts here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jerry x Mimi 😍 (@jerryxmimi)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)

Nick Jonas was interviewed backstage with his brothers Kevin and Joe during a concert and asked about his Valentine's Day celebration with his daughter Malti. He shared, "I went and bought a cake for my daughter. On the way out of the door of the grocery store, I dropped it. So, I had to go and get a different one. But the person (at the store) was so nice, he just gave me a new cake. (That is what) Valentine's Day is all about – giving back."

Priyanka and Nick tied the knot in 2018 in Rajasthan and welcomed their daughter in January 2022 through a surrogate. However, since last month, they have shared glimpses of their daughter's face in their social media posts. In a cover story published by British Vogue in January 2023, Priyanka had opened up about motherhood. The feature included a picture of the mother and daughter wearing matching red dresses.

Talking about how her daughter was born premature, Priyanka said, "She was so small, smaller than my hand... I saw what the intensive-care nurses do. They do God's work. Nick and I were both standing there as they intubated her. I don't know how they even found what they needed (in her tiny body) to intubate her."