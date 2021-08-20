Nia Sharma never fails to impress her fans and always leave them short of words with her impeccable fashion sense. Scroll down to look at her scintillating pics

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Television star Nia Sharma is setting the internet ablaze with her scintillating looks, and this time the actress is looking smoky hot in the all-black outfit. Time and again, Jamai Raja actress leaves her fans inspired with her unique fashion sense. This time too her pics are making a loud noise on all the social media platforms.

Taking to Instagram, Nia Sharma dropped a post on her Instagram handle wherein she can be seen donning a black crop top featuring balloon sleeves. She teamed it with a matching leather mini skirt and kept her makeup a bit glossy and glittery. She completed her look with a golden necklace and black statement heels. She captioned the post as "I can’t believe it’s just a burning memory."

Here have a look:

After seeing the pics we can just say oh-so-hot. She never fails to impress her fans and always leave them short of words with her impeccable fashion sense.

As soon as she dropped the post, her Insta family went gaga over her pics and bombarded the comment section with hearty messages. Complementing her looks, one of the users wrote, "The stuning beauty" while another wrote, "hotness overloaded". Other users dropped fire and heart emoticons to praise her alluring look.

On the professional front, Nia Sharma was last seen in Jamai Raja 2.0 web series that premiered on the OTT platform ZEE5. She was also seen in Ekta Kapoor's supernatural saga Naagin 4 wherein she essayed the role of Naag Rani Brinda. Talking about the music video, last she was seen in Ankhiyaan Da Ghar.

Currently, the actress has not announced any work project and is busy enjoying her leisure time in photoshoots.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv