New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Not just in TV shows, actress Nia Sharma is quite a sensation on social media as well. Yes, the small-screen star enjoys a massive fan following online and keeps updating her fans by posting something every now and then.

Recently, Nia shared a video on her Instagram handle where she can be seen shaking a leg with her friend on an English track. In the clip, she is wearing a black bustier backless top with blue denims. Nia teamed up her look with a navel stud, dark lips and straight hair.

Nia along with the video wrote, "Go bad Bi*** go…. @iam_reyhna"

Take a look at Nia Sharma's dance video here:

Nia often becomes a topic of discussion among netizens every time she posts something. Along with being admired for her beauty and boldness, Nia has many times been trolled also.

This time, as soon as the actress dropped the video, a few people started questioning her expressions and dancing style. However, fans soon came to her rescue and said things like 'Jo Nia se jale, zara side se chale (the ones who are jealous of Nia should walk away)'.

Meanwhile, on the work front, she has been seen in many TV shows like 'Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai', 'Ishq Mein Marjawan', 'Jamai Raja', 'Naagin 4' etc. On the other hand, on OTT, her web series 'Jamai 2.0' with Ravi Dubey was released some time ago. This web series featured quite a few hot scenes between the two which raised eyebrows.

Apart from her work as an actor, she is also very active on social media and has 6.2 million followers on Insta. Nia keeps sharing pictures and videos of herself and friends partying almost every day.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal