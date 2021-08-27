TV actress Nia Sharma shared a series of pics showing off her perfect curves in a black outfit with a plunging neckline. Scroll down to have a look:

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Once again, Nia Sharma is raising the temperature with her sizzling pics on the internet. The Naagin actress is active and enjoys a huge fan following on her social media handle. Recently, she shared a series of pics showing off her perfect curves in a black outfit with a plunging neckline.

Taking to Instagram, she dropped a post wherein she can be seen donning a black top paired with a matching long skirt showing off her toned legs. She accessorised her look with a matching black choker and silver chain donning at her waist. She let her hair loose in curls and kept her makeup natural with a pink tint on her cheeks and lips.

She captioned the image as, "Maleficent 🖤"

Here have a look:

Recently, the actress extended her support for experienced actors like Mouli Ganguly, who recently revealed that she was rejected for a TV show because she didn't have a huge fan following on her Instagram page.

Speaking to Times of India, she said, "There are issues in every field and profession, but sometimes it is appalling to read or hear about things that happen in showbiz. The TV industry has no dearth of talented, experienced actors, but they may not have a good following on social media. How does that matter? I remember how Mouli in TV shows like Kahin Kisi Roz, and it was one of the hit shows, many years back."

She further added that one should not be judged based on their social media handle, and it should be limited to ones personal life. “Social media should be limited to your personal life, it can’t be a basis to cast someone in a project. There are some senior actors who have a limited following, but they are doing wonders in telly shows,” Nia Sharma added.

On the professional front, Nia was last seen this year in March, featuring in the second season of her web series Jamai 2.0, which streamed on ZEE5.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv