New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Nia Sharma is one of those who has flair for attracting audiences with her natural charm. She enjoys a massive fan following on social media and her admirers never stop liking videos, reels that she posts. Nia Sharma is hyperactive on Instagram and she not only post her gorgeous pictures but her dance moves too.

Nia recently uploaded a video of herself dancing to the Haryanvi song on her Instagram. The video features two other people besides her.

In the video, she can be seen wearing a pink sports bra with the same color tights and grooving on the song 'Lat Lag Jaegi'. The video posted by her has gone viral on the internet as till now it has garnered over 98K likes.

Sharing the sexy dance video, Nia captioned it, "Sore thighs.. Sore back…But reel to banegi hi banegi.." she also tagged Parvati Dhame and Ali Choudhary in the post.

Earlier she posted a dance video with actor/singer Aditya Narayan and wrote, "Didn’t know today’s Cycle ride would lead us all the way up to this spot all thanks to@adityanarayanofficial ‘s find. And thanks for dancing like u just did the biggest favor to the world we’re all so obliged."

Apart from the above, Nia constantly keeps herself and her Insta feed busy as there never goes a day when she did not entertain her fans.

On the work front, Nia recently did several music videos such as Do Ghoont, Garbe ki Raat with Rahul Vaidya. She is also waiting for the release of her next MV with 'Saat Samundar Paar'. She has done TV shows like Ek Hazaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, Naagin, Jamai Raja and she was also seen in Bigg Boss OTT.

Posted By: Ashita Singh