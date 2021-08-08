Nia Sharma has dropped another video that will make your hearts flutter. In the video, the actress can be seen sensuously painting her nails pink.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Actress Nia Sharma always manages to make heads turn with her smoky hot pictures on her social media handle and keeps giving her fans major fashion goals. Recently, the actress set the internet ablaze with her stunning video, wherein she was seen donning a black satin scarf crop top and flared jeans. The actress was enjoying her day out with pal Reyhna Pandit.

Keeping the momentum high, Nia has dropped another video that will make your hearts flutter. Taking to Instagram, she shared a video wherein she can be seen flaunting her sexy curves in a pink-hued tube top with Barbie written on it. She paired the tube top with ripped denim and completed her look with pink eye makeup. In the video, the actress can be seen sensuously painting her nails pink.

Sharing the video, Nia captioned it as "(Never) Woke up like this and … 💅 "

Nia Sharma is one of the successful actresses in the TV industry and enjoys over 6.3 million followers on Instagram. As soon as she dropped the video, her comment section was filled with heart and fire emojis.

However, this is not the first time, the actress has made the hearts of her fans skip a beat with her stunning looks. Earlier, she dropped her scintillating pic in a white dress with a plunging neckline and lace detailing. Looking smoky hot, she donned a no-makeup look as she enjoyed the sunset and Netflix at her house. The actress paired her dress with neon blue sneakers.

In another post, Nia looked drop-dead gorgeous in a striped white blue short dress paired with large round earrings. She kept her make-up game-high with a tint of glitters and styles her hair to give an edgy look. She captioned the post as "Taking a Selfie isn’t always self-obsession. Or is it?"

On the work front, she was last seen in the music video of the Punjabi song Akhiyan Ga Ghar and a web series Jamai 2.0 Season 2. Last year, she won the Khatron Ke Khiladi Made In India show, which was hosted by Rohit Shetty. As of now, the actress has not announced any new or upcoming projects yet.

