New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Nia Sharma is one of the famous actresses who hardly shy away from flaunting their body. Apart from her work in famous TV shows, web series and music videos, she often remains in the discussion due to her bold statements and appearances.

Nia Sharma has millions of fans on social media who like her very much but the actress often falls prey to trolls due to her extremely HOT pictures where she features her curves.

Now once again Nia Sharma has created panic on social media with one of her videos. In the latest video, her bold style can be seen as she is wearing a white crop top and blue-colored denim hot pants.

Take a look at Nia Sharma's Instagram post here:

Many social media users and fans of Nia Sharma seemed to have loved the video and they couldn't help but commented with fire and heart emojis. One user wrote, "You looking so beautiful", meanwhile another called her "hot".

Naagin fame Nia Sharma is one of those TV actresses who are known not only for their acting but also for their glamorous style. Nia Sharma dominates social media due to her hot dresses.

Recently, Nia featured in a music video with choreographer Ganesh Acharya titled 'Do Ghoont'. She wore an almost same top in the song which she is seen wearing in her latest social media post.

Her song has received much love from all over and so far has garnered 34 million views on YouTube.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal